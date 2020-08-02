Estás leyendo: Puigdemont lidera la única candidatura a la presidencia del nuevo JxCat

Los candidatos que figuran como vicepresidentes la portavoz de JxCat en Barcelona, Elsa Artadi, el exconseller y condenado por el 1-O Jordi Turull, la alcaldesa de Vic (Barcelona), Anna Erra, y Josep Rius.

25/07/2020.- El president catalán, Quim Torra, escucha al candidato a la presidencia del nuevo JxCat, Carles Puigdemont, durante el confreso fundacional. EFE/EPA/Luisa Díaz.
El expresidente de la Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, lidera la única candidatura a la presidencia de JxCat presentada durante el congreso fundacional del partido, en la que figuran como vicepresidentes la portavoz de JxCat en Barcelona, Elsa Artadi, el exconseller y condenado por el 1-O Jordi Turull, la alcaldesa de Vic (Barcelona), Anna Erra, y Josep Rius.

A la Secretaría General, en cambio, se han presentado dos candidaturas: una, liderada por el expresidente de la ANC y condenado por el 1-O, Jordi Sànchez, y la otra con Josep Sort a la cabeza, según un comunicado del partido que recoge las propuestas validadas por la Mesa del congreso.

La campaña electoral empieza este lunes y será "totalmente telemática", en un proceso en el que los afiliados podrán votar desde las 9 horas del viernes 7 de agosto y hasta las 15 horas del domingo 9 de agosto.

El presidente de la Mesa, Lluís Puig, se ha dirigido a los inscritos para que participen en un proceso que ha definido como activo, participativo, abierto y profundamente democrático: "Tu voz y tu voto son primordiales para que este partido nazca sobre los principios de la participación y la democracia interna".

Dos candidaturas a la Ejecutiva nacional

La candidatura a la Secretaría General que encabeza Sànchez propone a David Saldoni para la secretaría de organización y a Teresa Pallarès como secretaria de finanzas, y a 18 personas más para integrar la Ejecutiva Nacional del partido.

Entre estas 18 personas, están el actual portavoz de JxCat en el Parlament, Albert Batet; la portavoz de JxCat en el Congreso, Laura Borràs; el conseller de Territorio y Sostenibilidad de la Generalitat, Damià Calvet y la alcaldesa de Girona, Marta Madrenas.

Entre otros, también figuran en la candidatura de Sànchez a la Ejecutiva los diputados de JxCat Gemma Geis y Toni Morral, la concejal de JxCat en Barcelona Aurora Madaula y la diputada de JxCat en el Congreso Míriam Nogueras, quien abandonó esta semana la vicepresidencia del PDeCAT.

La segunda candidatura a la Secretaría General, liderada por Josep Sort, propone a Enric Solé como secretario de organización, y a Maria Teresa Vilarrassa como secretaria de finanzas.

Esta candidatura solo consta de estos tres nombres, puesto que el resto de su propuesta para la Ejecutiva Nacional "no ha podido ser validada por defecto de forma", ha informado JxCat.

