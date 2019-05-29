Público
Raül Romeva Los letrados del Senado defienden la suspensión de Romeva

Concluyen que "resulta indudable" la aplicación de la Ley de Enjuiciamiento Criminal al caso del senador de ERC en prisión preventiva. 

Raül Romeva y Manuel Cruz en el Senado. - EUROPA PRESS

Los letrados del Senado han elaborado un informe para la Mesa de la Cámara en el que concluyen que "resulta indudable" la aplicación de la Ley de Enjuiciamiento Criminal al caso del senador de ERC en prisión preventiva Raül Romeva y por tanto su suspensión en el ejercicio del cargo público, que deberá se además indefinida hasta que no cambie su situación.

Así figura en el informe, al que ha tenido acceso Europa Press, elaborado por los servicios jurídicos de la Cámara y que esta mañana analizará la Mesa, para tomar una decisión sobre Romeva.

El presidente del Senado, Manuel Cruz, solicitó hace una semana este trabajo a los letrados, pero el órgano que tiene que decidir sobre el asunto no ha sido convocado hasta hoy. Los cuatro diputados del Congreso en la misma situación que el senador de ERC fueron ya suspendidos por la Cámara Baja el pasado viernes: Oriol Junqueras, de ERC, y Jordi Sànchez, Jordi Turull y Josep Rull, de Junts per Catalunya.

(Seguirá ampliación)

