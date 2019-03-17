Público
Podemos trabaja en una ley para abrir la vía del diálogo con Catalunya

"Queremos establecer mecanismos de diálogo que impliquen a todas las partes, a todas las comunidades autónomas con el objetivo final de ir a un proceso de reforma constitucional", explica la diputada María Pita, impulsora de la iniciativa. 

Podemos llevará al Congreso en la próxima legislatura una proposición de Ley para el Diálogo que, desde el reconocimiento del "derecho a decidir", permita a todos los partidos políticos buscar soluciones a la situación de Cataluña que desemboque en una reforma de la Constitución.

La proposición de Ley para el Diálogo de Unidas Podemos está "en estado embrionario" puesto que se trabajaba en ella cuando el Gobierno convocó las elecciones, pero se retomará en la próxima legislatura, indican a Efe desde el grupo parlamentario.

El texto, que está abierto a debate, parte de la necesidad de articular el diálogo con Cataluña y acabar de ese modo con la "tremenda crispación y el discurso guerracivilista" que se ha instalado la política española, explica la diputada de Unidos Podemos María Pita, impulsora de la iniciativa.

"Nosotros, que no somos independentistas, reconocemos la plurinacionalidad de nuestro país", añade la diputada canaria, también secretaria general de Podemos en su comunidad autónoma.

Según aclara, dado que en este momento no se puede impulsar en España una ley similar a la que permitió el referéndum en Canadá, Unidas Podemos aspira a abrir una vía de diálogo a través de una Ley que obligue a todas las fuerzas políticas y a las autonomías a debatir sobre el modelo de España.

"Queremos establecer mecanismos de diálogo que impliquen a todas las partes, a todas las comunidades autónomas con el objetivo final de ir a un proceso de reforma constitucional", sostiene María Pita, que dice que "hay mucho debate abierto" sobre la proposición impulsada desde la secretaría de Plurinacionalidad de Podemos.

