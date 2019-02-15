Público
Elecciones generales Sánchez descarta el 'superdomingo'  y anuncia elecciones para el 28 de abril

En una declaración institucional que convirtió casi en un mitin político en el que explicó la acción del Gobierno durante estos ocho meses, el presidente justificó el adelanto electoral con los argumentos ya esgrimido estos días: "He decidido dar la palabra a los españoles para seguir avanzando, porque España no tiene un minuto que perder".

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante su comparecencia en el Palacio de la Moncloa para anunciar la convocatoria de elecciones para el 28 de abril. REUTERS/Juan Medina

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante su comparecencia este viernes en el Palacio de la Moncloa. EFE/ Chema Moya

En solitario y por el camino más rápido. El presidente del Gobierno Pedro Sánchez anunció finalmente este viernes que las elecciones generales se celebrarán el próximo 28 de abril, apenas un mes antes de las municipales, autonómicas y europeas del 26 de mayo, descartando así acumular la citas electorales en lo que se había llamado el superdomingo.

Sánchez, que dio varias versiones sobre qué haría sin no conseguía aprobar los Presupuestos Generales del Estado, optó por la vía rápida de la convocatoria electoral aconsejado por sus asesores más cercanos de La Moncloa, que creen que pueden rentabilizar electoralmente tanto la firmeza con los independentistas, como la imagen de que PP y Ciudadanos están en manos del partido ultraderechista Vox.

A Sánchez poco le ha importado que más de la mitad de la campaña electoral coincida con la Semana Santa, la inestabilidad que pueda crearse posteriormente, el coste de dos campaña, llamar a las urnas a todos los españoles por dos veces en menos un mes; o las voces de colectivos progresistas pidiéndole que legislara un tiempo todo lo pactado y prometido en estos meses. Lo que ha primado es claramente el interés electoral del PSOE, como el jueves ya avanzaba el propio secretario general de la UGT, Pepe Álvarez.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, preside la reunión de un Consejo de Ministros extraordinario para decicir el adelanto electoral en el palacio de la Moncloa. EFE/Presidencia del Gobierno/Borja Puig de la Bellacasa

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, preside la reunión de un Consejo de Ministros extraordinario para decicir el adelanto electoral en el palacio de la Moncloa. EFE/Presidencia del Gobierno/Borja Puig de la Bellacasa

Sánchez, en una declaración institucional que convirtió casi en un mitin político en el que explicó la acción del Gobierno durante estos ocho meses, justificó el adelanto con los argumentos ya esgrimido estos días por los principales dirigentes del PSOE en declaraciones públicas y en las redes sociales. "He decidido dar la palabra a los españoles para seguir avanzando, porque España no tiene un minuto que perder"., afirmó

