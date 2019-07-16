Llaman "carapolla" a Almeida y Carmena responde: "No quiero que se diga de él eso"

La exalcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, ha salido en defensa de su sucesor en el cargo, Martínez-Almeida, después de que una asistente a una charla en la que participaba calificase al político conservador como un "carapolla", un término que se extendió hace varias semanas después de que la Policía multase a un ciudadano que portaba una pegatina con ese término descalificativo hacia el nuevo alcalde de la capital.
Al escuchar la palabra "carapolla", Carmena ha tratado de poner orden y pedir "respeto" a las instituciones.
“Me parece mal que te hayas metido públicamente con el alcalde Martínez, porque es el alcalde de Madrid, yo estoy en contra, pero no quiero que se diga de él eso que tú has dicho. Me parece que es imprescindible que haya el necesario respeto a las instituciones", ha expresado, para terminar ironizando: "Me aparto y te voy a dar un coscorrón”.
