Llamazares, sobre Garzón: "Solo acumula fracasos electorales y deudas"

El líder de Izquierda Abierta, Gaspar Llamazares, ha acusado hoy al coordinador federal de IU, Alberto Garzón, de "mentir" y de practicar una "caza de brujas" para ocultar que su estrategia de confluencia con Podemos "solo acumula fracasos electorales y deudas económicas".
Llamazares, que esta semana ha renunciado a sus cargos federales de IU ante la "campaña de linchamiento" que ha dicho sufrir tras difundirse una grabación en la que muestra disponibilidad a encabezar una lista de la plataforma Actúa, .
En su comunicado, Izquierda Abierta responsabiliza también a dirigentes como Antonio Maíllo, Carlos Sánchez Mato y Joan Josep Nuet de haber "reducido la organización a la mínima expresión en Andalucía, Madrid o Cataluña", por lo que su defensa de IU -añade- "supera lo esperpéntico". A su juicio, la "laminación de la pluralidad y la discrepancia ha sido la tónica dominante de la etapa Garzón", ya que "nunca" ha permitido a los dirigentes de Izquierda Abierta contribuir al trabajo dentro de IU y "desde hace meses se desprecian" sus posiciones y se les "insulta".
"Ni IU ni Unidos Podemos aglutinan a toda la izquierda transformadora", afirma Llamazares
Tras apuntar que ninguno de los afiliados de Izquierda Abierta ha recibido requerimiento formal alguno para que aclare su posición, la corriente de Llamazares advierte de que "por mucho que se persiga internamente a los sectores críticos, la dirección de IU no puede impedir que se desarrollen otras formas o fórmulas de hacer política, dado que IU (ni siquiera Unidos Podemos) patrimonializa ni aglutina a toda la izquierda transformadora".
