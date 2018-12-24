Público
Actúa Llamazares dimite de sus cargos en IU:  "Llamo a rebelarse contra el desahucio de la izquierda"

El líder de Izquierda Abierta denuncia una "campaña de linchamiento" tras difundirse una grabación en la que el político asturiano mostraba su disponibilidad para liderar la plataforma Actúa.

Gaspar Llamazares y Baltasar Garzón durante un acto del partido políticos Actúa.- EFE/Archivo

El líder de Izquierda Abierta, Gaspar Llamazares, ha anunciado hoy su decisión de dimitir de los cargos federales de IU ante la "campaña de linchamiento" que ha sufrido estos días tras difundirse una grabación en la que el político asturiano muestra su disponibilidad para encabezar una lista electoral de la plataforma Actúa.

El portavoz de IU en la Junta General del Principado de Asturias ha subrayado que "no merece la pena estar en unos órganos que no escuchan y que te excluyen".

Tras la difusión de esta grabación, el líder de IU, Alberto Garzón, reclamó a Llamazares que pidiera perdón a la militancia y se marchara de la organización, mientras que el político asturiano aseguró que no tenía motivo para pedir perdón porque siempre ha sido "leal" con la organización.

El líder de Izquierda abierta ha recalcado que la dirección Federal de IU ha hecho "caso omiso sobre las posiciones de IU Asturias en minería, energía e industria".

Alberto Garzón, junto a Gaspar Llamazares, en una imagen de archivo. EFE

"Luego nos excluyeron de la lista europea, difamando a la eurodiputada, y ahora me hacen un proceso inquisitorial. Sigo comprometido con IU de Asturias y con los militantes y amigos de toda IU a los que llamo a rebelarse contra el desahucio de la izquierda", ha aseverado.

Por último, ha resaltado que "hay un lugar para una izquierda coherente y dialogante, respetuosa del legado de la transición y con voluntad de mejorar la vida de los trabajadores".

