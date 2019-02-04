Público
Más Madrid Podemos pone sobre la mesa una auditoría de la Operación Chamartín en Madrid

La dirección estatal insiste en la independencia de la gestora en la Comunidad para elaborar el programa y marcar los tiempos de cara a una confluencia para las autonómicas, pero insiste en la necesidad de "saber lo que está pasando".

Noelia Vera y Echenique en el Consejo de Coordinación

Noelia Vera y Pablo Echenique durante la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Consejo de Coordinación / EFE

La candidatura única para concurrir a las elecciones autonómicas sigue siendo el objetivo de las formaciones de la izquierda madrileña, desde Podemos a Más Madrid, pasando por Izquierda Unida, pero el escenario de una posible confrontación ya empieza a ser visible en la fase de negociación, y tiene nombre propio: Operación Chamartín.

El polémico proyecto urbanístico puede ser el caballo de batalla en una competición electoral entre estas formaciones, y en estas últimas semanas ya se ha utilizado en más de una ocasión. Si IU Madrid anunciaba que exigirá la "paralización" de la Operación Chamartín como requisito para lograr la confluencia con Más Madrid tanto en la Comunidad como en el Ayuntamiento, desde Podemos se han sumado, de una forma más sucinta, a introducir el proyecto urbanístico en las negociaciones.

La coportavoz del Cosejo de Coordinación del partido, Noelia Vera, ha insistido este lunes en la independencia que tiene el equipo técnico de Podemos Madrid (que sustituye a la dirección autonómica tras la dimisión de Ramón Espinar) para construir la candidatura, pero ha deslizado que cuestiones como el proyecto de Madrid Norte (actual nombre de la Operación Chamartín) estarán en el debate, y que "estaría bien hacer cosas como una auditoría para saber lo que está pasando".

