Los nazis que marcharon en Chueca convocaron la manifestación bajo la asociación Madrid Seguro en contra de las "Agendas 2030/2050"

Los nazis que marcharon en Chueca convocaron la manifestación bajo la asociación Madrid Seguro en contra de las "Agendas 2030/2050"

Los manifestantes han hecho el recorrido por el conocido barrio madrileño y centro de las fiestas del Orgullo LGTBI en la capital, sujetando pancartas y banderas de España con el lema "di no a las agendas".

La marcha estaba convocada por el grupo ultraderechista Madrid Seguro en protesta por la 'Agenda 2030/2050' del Gobierno.

La marcha nazi que desfiló por el madrileño barrio de Chueca este sábado se organizó para protestar contra las Agendas 2030/2050. En esa misma convocatoria se profirieron insultos hacia el colectivo LGTBI como "fuera, sidosos, de Madrid". 

Numerosos usuarios en las redes sociales han compartido imágenes de la marcha, convocada por el grupo ultraderechista Madrid Seguro, en contra de las "Agendas 2030/2050", según reza en un flyer que un usuario ha compartido en la red social Twitter.

La ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, ha anunciado que pondrá en conocimiento de la Fiscalía "el odio lgtbifóbico y racista" de la manifestación nazi en Chueca. Por su parte, Respeta LGTBH, en coordinación de La Red LGTBI de Entidades y Empresas por el Apoyo Mutuo en Comunidad de Madrid, han denunciado los discursos de odio y expresiones "vejatorias" y "amenazantes" y se han mostrado contrariados porque Delegación de Gobierno no haya hecho nada para impedir la protesta.

Frente a la posible judicialización de este caso, la portavoz municipal ha señalado que se trata de una tarea que le corresponde al Gobierno de España pero ofrece toda la colaboración de la Policía Municipal.

