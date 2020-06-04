Estás leyendo: Los Mossos identifican al presunto autor de insultos homófobos en la manifestación de Vox en Barcelona

Manifestaciones Vox Los Mossos identifican al presunto autor de insultos homófobos en la manifestación de Vox en Barcelona

El hombre presuntamente profirió insultos homofobos a jóvenes que llevaban la bandera gay en el transcurso de la manifestación convocada por Vox.

Manifestación de Vox en A Coruña (Galicia) para pedir la dimisión del Gobierno por su gestión de la pandemia. / EuropaPress
barcelona

eUROPAprESS

Durante el transcurso de las manifestaciones iniciadas en el barrio de Salamanca en Madrid, con motivo del descontento de los sectores afines a la derecha de PP y Vox, y que más tarde se extrapolaron al resto del país, se produjeron ataques y confrontaciones entre los asistentes.

Este fue el caso de un hombre que presuntamente profirió insultos homófobos a jóvenes que portaban la bandera gay en el transcurso de la manifestación de coches convocada por Vox el pasado 23 de mayo en Barcelona.

Ahora los Mossos d'Esquadra han identificado al presunto culpable. Según ha explicado la policía catalana la tarde del miércoles entregaron al juzgado de guardia de Barcelona y en copia a la Fiscalía de Odio las diligencias realizadas por el cuerpo policial.

En las diligencias el identificado consta como presunto autor de un delito contra los derechos fundamentales, y lo han identificado tras escuchar las declaraciones de las víctimas a las que insultó.

Las represalias del Ayuntamiento

Tras la manifestación de Vox y conocerse estos insultos, el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona presentó una denuncia a la Fiscalía, y el concejal de Derechos de la ciudadanía, Marc Serra, explicó que gracias a la colaboración ciudadana lograron identificar a través de un vídeo la matrícula del coche en la que se subió el autor de los insultos.

"Desde la Oficina por la No Discriminación estamos en contacto con las dos personas agredidas. Les hemos ofrecido asesoramiento jurídico y apoyo psicológico para acompañarlas en el proceso de denuncia y trabajaremos para que se repare el daño causado", afirmó Serra.

