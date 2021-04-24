Marlaska dice que la investigación sobre los sobres con balas avanza y que "el riesgo de terrorismo de extrema derecha existe"

El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, ha manifestado que "las investigaciones sobre las amenazas avanzan" en relación a la carta con cartuchos de bala en su interior que recibió el ministro, así como el candidato de Unidas Podemos a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Pablo Iglesias, y la directora general de la Guardia Civil, María Gámez.
Además, el ministro aún no pudo clarificar el origen de las cartas, añadió que "el riesgo de terrorismo de extrema derecha existe pero no se ha incrementado de manera significativa", ha dicho.
En declaraciones en el programa Hora 25 de la Cadena SER, Marlaska ha señalado que "tenemos unos profesionales cualificados. Los hechos acaban de producirse, dejemos el tiempo imprescindible y necesario", se refería así a la carta.
"No puedo dar más datos, la reserva es necesaria" y confío en la eficacia y la eficiencia de la Guardia Civil y la Policía Nacional ha subrayado Marlaska.
"Pueden no ser hechos terroristas, pero son hechos de naturaleza delictiva"
Sobre el origen de las cartas el ministro de Interior ha indicado que "no nos tenemos que adelantar para ver si las cartas proceden de este marco", en referencia si proceden de la extrema derecha, y ha añadido que "evidentemente esto no quiere decir que le quiten gravedad a los hechos. Pueden no ser hechos terroristas, pero son hechos de naturaleza delictiva".
Sobre lo ocurrido durante transcurso del debate en la Cadena SER, que Iglesias ha dejado a los pocos minutos de comenzar, una vez que Rocío Monasterio (Vox) pusiera en duda la veracidad de las cartas amenazantes recibidas por Iglesias, Marlaska ha manifestado que "hay hechos a condenar, si se condena en genérico se está blanqueando a la extrema derecha. "No hay delitos de odio si no hay discurso de odio", ha afirmado el ministro.
