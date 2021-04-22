madrid
El líder de Podemos y candidato de Unidas Podemos a las elecciones de la Comunidad de Madrid, Pablo Iglesias, el ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, y la directora general de la Guardia Civil, María Gámez, han recibido este jueves por la mañana cartas que contenían "graves amenazas de muerte", según confirman a Público fuentes de la dirección de Podemos.
En la misiva dirigida a Iglesias, relatan estas fuentes, se habían introducido, además, dos balas del fusil de asalto Cetme. La carta con amenazas han llegado a dependencias del Ministerio del Interior.
El secretario general de Podemos, "que ya ha sido víctima de amenazas similares", explican fuentes cercanas a la dirección, va a denunciar estos hechos.
El pasado año se produjo la difusión de un vídeo por redes en el que un exmilitar residente en Málaga efectuaba una serie de disparos con una escopeta de repetición del calibre 12 contra una serie de siluetas metálicas abatibles que tenían colocadas unas fotografías del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez; del entonces vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias; del ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande Marlaska; de la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero; y del diputado de Unidas Podemos Pablo Echenique.
Mientras que el tirador abatía las siluetas con las fotografías de los dirigentes políticos, otra persona no identificada gritaba "sentencia", mientras el investigado hacía una peineta a cámara. Aunque se abrió una investigación judicial, la Audiencia Nacional archivó la causa y señaló que no hubo premeditación, que el hombre estaba arrepentido y que lo hizo "por pasar el rato y matar el tiempo".
