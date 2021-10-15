Estás leyendo: Más Madrid lanza una camiseta con el eslogan 'A mí también me ha insultado Ayuso'

Más Madrid lanza una camiseta con el eslogan 'A mí también me ha insultado Ayuso'

Pretende denunciar la "escalada de insultos" de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid contra "inquilinas, sanitarios, mujeres que han abortado, feministas, colectivo LGTBI, sindicatos, colas del hambre, hasta llegar al Papa".

Camiseta Mónica García
La portavoz de Más Madrid en la Asamblea, Mónica García, con la camiseta. Más Madrid / EP

El grupo parlamentario de Más Madrid ha creado una camiseta con el eslogan A mí también me ha insultado Ayuso, ¿y a ti? ante la "escalada de insultos" que, a su juicio, ha perpetrado la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, en contra de "inquilinas, sanitarios, mujeres que han abortado, feministas, colectivo LGTBI, sindicatos, colas del hambre".

Fuentes de Más Madrid han trasladado que "ante la escalada de insultos" que está teniendo Ayuso, en la que la portavoz de Más Madrid, Mónica García, "es uno de sus principales objetivos", pero "cada día más gente, hasta llegar al Papa", han apostado por crear esta camiseta.

Además, dicen haber tenido en redes sociales una gran acogida y se están planteando liberar el contenido de la camiseta para que la gente se pueda hacer la suya propia o adaptar el diseño al merchandising que quiera.

Durante la sesión de control en el Pleno de este jueves, Mónica García ha indicado que se conformaría con que la presidenta en este Pleno no les insultara, a lo que lamentaba llegar tarde a esta petición porque ya había llamado "sinvergüenzas" a los socialistas.

Pese a ello, le ha solicitado que pida perdón a las mujeres que abortan y a los inquilinos por "los insultos" que les profirió este miércoles, que se suman a los "de las personas que hacen colas del hambre, los ecologistas, las feministas" e incluso ella misma. "A una servidora que la ha llamado pija, con la boca mustia y tirabuzones", ha zanjado García su intervención.

