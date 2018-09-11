Veinticuatro horas después de las explicaciones de la ministra Carmen Montón sobre las supuestas irregularidades en su máster, aumenta la opinión en el seno del PSOE sobre que ésta debería renunciar a su cargo: "El sentimiento en el partido de que debe dimitir es amplio", aseguran a Efe fuentes del partido.
Tanto en las bases de las distintas federaciones como entre los cuadros medios crece la indignación, según las fuentes, con lo que las "presiones" para que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, "deje caer" a la ministra son fuertes, según las fuentes.
Entre la militancia que apoyó a Sánchez en las primarias creen que el asunto hace "mucho daño" al presidente y defienden que "hay que ser coherentes" con la posición que mantuvo el PSOE en el caso de Pablo Casado y Cristina Cifuentes.
Mientras que los grupos de WhattsApp del partido están "incendiados" por los que sostienen que hay que mantener "muy alto el listón de la limpieza", en Moncloa "están dejando pasar el tiempo y viendo cómo evoluciona" el asunto, por lo que en el entorno de Sánchez reconocen que están "todas las posibilidades están abiertas".
Entre los diputados del PSOE también hay preocupación y algunos defienden en los pasillos que Montón "se debería haber ido ayer".
Respaldo de Ferraz
Por su parte, el ministro de Fomento y secretario de Organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, ha expresado el "apoyo" de la dirección del partido y del Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez a la ministra de Sanidad.
"Tanto la dirección del PSOE como el Gobierno está manteniendo su apoyo a la ministra, porque cree en las explicaciones que está dando y cree que, aunque sea un máster más, es lo único que tiene en común con casos precedentes", ha dicho Ábalos en declaraciones en el Congreso.
