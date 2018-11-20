El expresidente de Baleares Jaume Matas ha negado este martes que recibiera órdenes de José María Aznar o Mariano Rajoy sobre las cuentas del PP balear y ha rechazado que se enriqueciera de forma ilegal.

De forma telemática desde la cárcel de Aranjuez, donde cumple una condena de tres años y ocho meses por el caso Nóos, Matas ha defendido que no ha cometido ningún delito relacionado con el blanqueo de capitales ni de tipo fiscal. El expresidente balear comparece en la comisión sobre la presunta financiación irregular del PP, después de que lo haya hecho el exministro Federico Trillo.

El exdirigente del PP balear ha insistido en que las condenas que le han llevado a prisión son por tráfico de influencias y por el caso Nóos, delitos de los que se ha señalado como el único responsable, pero ha afirmado desconocer la existencia de una caja B ni en la estructura estatal del partido ni tampoco en la de las Islas Baleares.

"De los delitos que yo sí he cometido, me siento absolutamente responsable, y he pedido y pido disculpas. Pero no tengo ningún conocimiento de ninguna caja B, ni de que nadie, Aznar o Rajoy, se metieran en absoluto en las cajas y lo que se hacía en Baleares", ha reiterado Matas, que ha precisado que no existía ninguna conexión entre las irregularidades del PP regional y las del partido a nivel estatal.

La monarquía en Nóos

Matas también ha desvinculado a Juan Carlos y Felipe de Borbón del caso Nóos. Preguntado por el diputado de ERC Gabriel Rufián, ha explicado que ninguno de los dos conocía las contrataciones que el gobierno balear hacía con el instituto, y ha limitado el caso a "un tema de Undargarín con Diego Torres", socio del marido de la infanta Cristina en el instituto Nóos y también condenado.

Cuestionado sobre la asunción de responsabilidades de Iñaki Urdangarín, el expresidente balear ha precisado que se hace responsable de sus delitos; "de lo que haya hecho el señor Urdangarín, allá él. Yo soy responsable de lo que he hecho con el dinero de los baleares, no de otras cosas".