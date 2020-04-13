Estás leyendo: Escrivá asegura que la renta mínima será "estructural y permanente"

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Medidas por la crisis del coronavirus Escrivá asegura que la renta mínima será "estructural y permanente"

El ministro explica que la Seguridad Social está llevando a cabo los "trabajos preparatorios" para la creación de esta renta, que "no entrará en conflicto" con las regionales, sino que en su conjunto elevarán las rentas de las familias hasta un determinado umbral, en función del tipo de familia (si tienen hijos o si es monoparental, por ejemplo).

13/04/2020.- El ministro de Seguridad Social, Inclusión y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá. EFE/Fernando Alvarado/Archivo
El ministro de Seguridad Social, Inclusión y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá. EFE/Fernando Alvarado/Archivo

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

Madrid

EFE

El ministro de Seguridad Social, José Luis Escrivá, asegura que el Gobierno aprobará "pronto" una renta mínima "estructural y permanente", es decir, no temporal y extraordinaria, que complementará otro tipo de rentas autonómicas y ayudas y que estará asociada a un itinerario de inclusión.

En una entrevista en El País, el ministro explica que la Seguridad Social está llevando a cabo los "trabajos preparatorios" para la creación de esta renta, que "no entrará en conflicto" con las regionales, sino que en su conjunto elevarán las rentas de las familias hasta un determinado umbral, en función del tipo de familia (si tienen hijos o si es monoparental, por ejemplo).

Respecto al anuncio la semana pasada por parte del vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias, de la creación de un ingreso mínimo vital transitorio o "puente" hasta la creación de uno permanente, Escrivá asegura que se trató de una "iniciativa bienintencionada" dirigida a paliar la situación de colectivos vulnerables.

La renta mínima que elabora la Seguridad Social será compatible "con una incorporación más plena al mercado de trabajo", pero también estará asociada a itinerarios de inclusión, por ejemplo, para quienes tienen problemas de drogadicción o de acceso a la educación.

Respecto a la moratoria de las cotizaciones sociales, el ministro asegura que se aplicará en base a una clasificación sectorial y que la orden ministerial que la regula "está casi ultimada" y que "en los próximos días" comenzarán "los trámites previos a su publicación".

Respecto a las peticiones de los empresarios de moratorias fiscales, Escrivá opina que es necesario "discriminar" con medidas que sean "justas y equilibradas", de forma que sean "absolutamente generosas y extensas" para aquellos a quienes han "forzado" a parar su actividad, pero no para el resto de empresas.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú