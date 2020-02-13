Miguel Urbán abandonará Podemos en marzo aunque mantendrá su escaño en Estrasburgo

madridActualizado:
La salida de Teresa Rodríguez de Podemos, anunciada este pasado miércoles en un vídeo en el que aparecía junto a Pablo Iglesias, anticipa la salida de Anticapitalistas de la organización morada, aunque todavía no se haya oficializado el abandono del último sector crítico con la dirección encabezada por Iglesias. Otro que va a dejar Podemos es Miguel Urbán, cofundador de Podemos y actualmente responsable de la Secretaría de Memoria Histórica: según ha podido saber Público, el eurodiputado por Podemos hará oficial su salida el próximo mes de marzo "tras un proceso interno de deliberación".
Urbán, muy cercano a Teresa Rodríguez, no va a dejar su escaño en el Parlamento Europeo a pesar de que cree que cada vez hay menos espacio para la divergencia en Podemos.
En ese sentido, Anticapitalistas ya ha dicho que no participará en la Asamblea Vistalegre III, pero esa decisión debe aún ser ratificada con sus bases el próximo domingo 16 de febrero. Corriente mayoritaria en Andalucía, Anticapitalistas mantiene espacios propios de decisión y decidirá este domingo si participa de forma activa o no en el congreso de Vistalegre III, que se celebrará el 21 y 22 de marzo y en el que Pablo Iglesias revalidará con toda probabilidad su liderazgo al frente del partido.
El secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, ha expresado su "máximo respeto" a la decisión de Anticapitalistas de "emprender un camino autónomo como partido" y ha puesto en valor que la marcha haya sido pactada.
"Ya estamos prácticamente en proyectos políticos distintos que van a ser siempre fraternales. Los que combatimos la injusticia y defendemos la justicia social, aunque sea desde estrategias diferentes, estamos llamados a entendernos", ha asegurado Iglesias a su entrada a la comisión de Derechos Sociales y políticas activas de la Discapacidad.
