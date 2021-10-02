Estás leyendo: Miles de personas marchan este sábado por el cuarto aniversario del 1-O

Miles de personas marchan este sábado por el cuarto aniversario del 1-O

Por la mañana arrancaron dos marchas y está previsto que esta tarde se dé la Marcha Centre, que empezará a las 14.00 horas en Vinaròs (Castellón) y acabará en el municipio tarraconense de Sant Carles de la Ràpita.

Protesta organizada el 1 de octubre de 2021.
Protesta organizada el 1 de octubre de 2021. EUROPA PRESS

El cuarto aniversario del 1 de octubre tiene como protagonistas dos marchas convocadas por la Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) que transcurren desde las 6.00 en Fraga, Aragón y desde las 8.00 en Sant Julià de Ramis (Girona).

Durante esta semana, que conmemora los acontecimientos, el expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont presentó este viernes un recurso ante el Tribunal General de la Unión Europea (TGUE) pidiendo que le devuelva la inmunidad como eurodiputado, después de su detención y posterior liberación en Italia la semana pasada.

La marcha iniciada en Fraga, la Marcha de Ponent, va en dirección Lleida; y la iniciada en Sant Julià de Ramis -donde tenía que votar el entonces presidente de la Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont-, la Marcha Nord, finalizará en Aiguaviva (Girona), ha informado la entidad en un tuit recogido por Europa Press.

Las marchas están encabezadas por pancartas con los mensajes 1-O, lluitem y guayem la independència (1-O, luchemos y ganemos la independencia) y Països Catalans lliures i sobirans (Países Catalanes libres y soberanos).

La tercera marcha, la Marcha Centre, empezará a las 14.00 horas en Vinaròs (Castellón) y acabará en el municipio tarraconense de Sant Carles de la Ràpita.

La presidenta de la ANC, Elisenda Paluzie, en declaraciones a TV3, ha celebrado la participación ciudadana y ha llamado a "mantener la movilización y la presión" para culminar el mandato del 1-O y alcanzar la independencia.

