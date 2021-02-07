Nuevos incidentes y lanzamiento de objetos en dos actos electorales de Vox en Catalunya

barcelona
La visita del líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, a Salt (Girona) ha terminado este domingo con incidentes y con el lanzamiento de objetos por parte de decenas de manifestantes contrarios a su presencia, que han chocado con los agentes de los Mossos d'Esquadra que formaban parte del dispositivo de seguridad.
El lanzamiento de objetos también se ha producido en la visita del secretario general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, a Valls (Tarragona).
Los incidentes en Salt y Valls llegan un día después de los registrados en Vic (Barcelona), donde la visita de Ortega Smith y el cabeza de lista de Vox para el 14-F, Ignacio Garriga, también acabó con el lanzamiento de piedras y otros objetos contra la comitiva de coches de la formación de extrema derecha.
Vox había convocado para este domingo un acto electoral en el municipio de Salt (Girona), con la presencia de Abascal y de la diputada de Vox en el Congreso Macarena Olona.
Decenas de manifestantes se han concentrado en los alrededores de la plaza Llibertat de Salt, separados del acto por un dispositivo de los Mossos d'Esquadra.
Mientras intervenía Abascal, los manifestantes han arrojado objetos contra el líder de Vox, a quien protegían con paraguas miembros del equipo de seguridad.
Abascal ha denunciado el "lanzamiento de piedras, huevos y frutas" contra los asistentes al acto y ha acusado a la Conselleria de Interior de la Generalitat de ser "cómplice" de los manifestantes por su "pasividad total".
En Valls, agentes antidisturbios de los Mossos han cargado contra las decenas de manifestantes que se habían concentrado para protestar por la visita de Ortega Smith.
Según fuentes de los Mossos consultadas por Efe, en Valls ha habido una persona denunciada por resistencia a la autoridad
