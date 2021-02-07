Estás leyendo: Manifestantes apedrean los coches de Ortega Smith e Ignacio Garriga en Vic

Público
Público

Vox Manifestantes apedrean los coches de Ortega Smith e Ignacio Garriga en Vic

La visita del secretario general de Vox y del cabeza de lista a las elecciones catalanas del 14F terminan con incidentes.

Furgoneta de Ignacio Garriga, candidato de Vox en Catalunya, tras los incidentes en Vic.
Furgoneta de Ignacio Garriga, candidato de Vox en Catalunya, tras los incidentes en Vic. @Igarrigavaz

vic (barcelona)

Actualizado:

La visita del secretario general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, y del cabeza de lista del partido para el 14F, Ignacio Garriga, a Vic (Barcelona), ha terminado con incidentes y el lanzamiento de piedras y otros objetos contra la comitiva de coches de la formación de extrema derecha.

Ortega Smith y Garriga tenían prevista una convocatoria electoral en la plaza Major de Vic a las 17.15 horas, pero allí se han concentrado decenas de jóvenes manifestantes que protestaban contra la presencia de Vox.

Un dispositivo de los Mossos d'Esquadra se había desplegado en la plaza para separar a los miembros de Vox de los manifestantes, pero no han podido impedir el lanzamiento de piedras, petardos y huevos.

Diversos manifestantes se han abalanzado contra las furgonetas en las que viajaban Ortega Smith y Ignacio Garriga, que han resultado dañadas por el lanzamiento de piedras y otros objetos contundentes.

Vox ha denunciado en Twitter los sucesos: "Gravísimo ataque de los terroristas callejeros contra Ignacio Garriga y Ortega Smith en Vic. Huevos, piedras y petardos contra los militantes de Vox. Varios simpatizantes heridos. Furgonetas destrozadas. ¡No os tenemos miedo, lucharemos hasta recuperar Cataluña!".

Posteriormente también ha habido tensión y choques entre jóvenes manifestantes y agentes antidisturbios de los Mossos d'Esquadra que formaban parte del dispositivo policial.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público