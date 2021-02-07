vic (barcelona)Actualizado:
La visita del secretario general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, y del cabeza de lista del partido para el 14F, Ignacio Garriga, a Vic (Barcelona), ha terminado con incidentes y el lanzamiento de piedras y otros objetos contra la comitiva de coches de la formación de extrema derecha.
Ortega Smith y Garriga tenían prevista una convocatoria electoral en la plaza Major de Vic a las 17.15 horas, pero allí se han concentrado decenas de jóvenes manifestantes que protestaban contra la presencia de Vox.
Un dispositivo de los Mossos d'Esquadra se había desplegado en la plaza para separar a los miembros de Vox de los manifestantes, pero no han podido impedir el lanzamiento de piedras, petardos y huevos.
Diversos manifestantes se han abalanzado contra las furgonetas en las que viajaban Ortega Smith y Ignacio Garriga, que han resultado dañadas por el lanzamiento de piedras y otros objetos contundentes.
Vox ha denunciado en Twitter los sucesos: "Gravísimo ataque de los terroristas callejeros contra Ignacio Garriga y Ortega Smith en Vic. Huevos, piedras y petardos contra los militantes de Vox. Varios simpatizantes heridos. Furgonetas destrozadas. ¡No os tenemos miedo, lucharemos hasta recuperar Cataluña!".
Posteriormente también ha habido tensión y choques entre jóvenes manifestantes y agentes antidisturbios de los Mossos d'Esquadra que formaban parte del dispositivo policial.
