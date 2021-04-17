El obispo Munilla propone ayunar como protesta a una iniciativa de curas alemanes que bendecirán parejas LGTBI

Actualizado:
El obispo de San Sebastián José Ignacio Munilla ha propuesto a través de su cuenta de Twitter "ayuno y oración" contra la iniciativa que van a llevar a cabo unos curas en Alemania, donde harán un evento en el que quedarán bendecidas parejas homosexuales.
La iniciativa de estos párrocos alemanes consiste en que el próximo 10 de mayo darán su bendición a parejas LGBT+. Esta propuesta se produce tras un documento de la Congregación para la Doctrina de la Fe que recuerda que no se pueden bendecir las uniones entre personas del mismo sexo.
"Te invito a unirte a una cadena de oración y ayuno, en favor de la unidad de la Iglesia en Alemania y en el mundo entero. ¡Señor, concédenos la comunión en la fidelidad al Magisterio de la Iglesia! #ParaQueTodosSeanUno (Jn 17, 21)", escribe Munilla en sus redes sociales, adjuntando una captura del evento.
