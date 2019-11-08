Público
Hasta los obispos desmontan las mentiras de Vox contra los migrantes

"La mayoría de personas que tiene que venir a España por motivos de violencia, persecución y hambruna tienen que ser tenidos en cuenta", ha dicho el el secretario general y portavoz de la Conferencia Episcopal, Luis Argüello.

El secretario general y portavoz de la Conferencia Episcopal Española (CEE) y obispo auxiliar de Valladolid, Luis Argüello, atiende a los medios de comunicación. (EFE)

El secretario general y portavoz de la Conferencia Episcopal, Luis Argüello, ha respaldado la posición defendida por Cáritas y otras entidades sociales, sobre que los migrantes no copan las ayudas sociales, como sostuvo el partido político Vox.

En rueda de presa en Valladolid para analizar las cuentas de la archidiócesis vallisoletana, de la que es obispo auxiliar, ha sostenido que "la mayoría de personas que tiene que venir a España por motivos de violencia, persecución y hambruna tienen que ser tenidos en cuenta".

Así se ha referido a preguntas de los periodistas sobre las declaraciones de Cáritas rechazando el planteamiento de Vox de que los extranjeros copaban las ayudas sociales.

Para el obispo auxiliar estas personas "se ven obligadas a hacer algo que nadie quiere: salir de su tierra".

Y ha defendido que el "principal derecho del migrante es estar en su patria si quiere estar en ella", y ha sostenido que desde "la acción política" deben "investigarse las causas" por las que estas personas arriesgan la vida al venir.

