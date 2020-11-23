MADRID
El coronel de la Guardia Civil Diego Pérez de los Cobos ha negado ante el juez que instruye el caso Villarejo que conociera que se destinaran fondos reservados para sufragar el operativo 'Kitchen', gracias al cual se espió tanto al extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas como a su mujer con el objetivo de sustraer información sensible para el PP.
El coronel ha comparecido en calidad de testigo ante el titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6, Manuel García-Castellón, para responder sobre si conocía que se destinaran fondos a este asunto, dado que en la época en la que tuvo lugar la operación él era el director del Gabinete de Coordinación y Estudios de la Secretaría de Estado de Seguridad.
Su testifical fue reclamada por el juez después de que el ex secretario de Estado de Seguridad Francisco Martínez señalara en su declaración que Pérez de los Cobos era el responsable de la contabilidad y el destino de los fondos reservados.
Y dado que la operación 'Kitchen' presuntamente se sufragó con estos fondos, el magistrado considera imprescindible escucharle para "corroborar" el conocimiento que pudiera tener Martínez sobre el destino de estos fondos, y en concreto, respecto de los que se pudieran haberse abonado al chófer de Bárcenas, Sergio Ríos.
Ríos habría cobrado la cantidad de 2.000 euros al mes por sus servicios de confidente
Ríos -que declarará a petición propia este miércoles- habría cobrado la cantidad de 2.000 euros al mes por sus servicios de confidente, según los recibos encontrados en el registro del domicilio del comisario jubilado y en prisión preventiva José Manuel Villarejo.
La comparecencia de Pérez de los Cobos estaba inicialmente prevista el pasado 17 de noviembre, pero por motivos de agenda del juez García-Castellón, se trasladó al lunes 23 de noviembre, coincidiendo con otros testigos señalados para este día en el marco de la pieza 7 del caso 'Tándem', como la de Oliver Zugel.
