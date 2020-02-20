Estás leyendo: Ortega Smith se enfrenta a una diputada de Bildu durante el examen parlamentario a Delgado

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Ortega Smith se enfrenta a una diputada de Bildu durante el examen parlamentario a Delgado

El diputado de Vox dijo, sin pedir la palabra, que era "intolerable" que la parlamentaria abertzale acusara de torturas a las Fuerzas de Seguridad del Estado sin que se le dijera nada.

20/02/2020.- La exministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, durante su comparecencia ante la Comisión de Justicia del Congreso, último trámite antes de ser nombrada fiscal general del Estado. EFE/Fernando Alvarado
La exministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, durante su comparecencia ante la Comisión de Justicia del Congreso, último trámite antes de ser nombrada fiscal general del Estado. EFE/Fernando Alvarado

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

Servimedia

Las acusaciones de torturas de Bildu a las Fuerzas de Seguridad del Estado provocaron este jueves una trifulca en la Comisión de Justicia del Congreso, donde esta tarde es examinada la exministra Dolores Delgado como próxima fiscal general

El rifirrafe se produjo después de que la diputada de Bildu, Isabel Pozueta, acusara a la Policía Nacional y a la Guardia Civil de cometer torturas y tras comentar que, a su juicio, dicha supuesta actuación delictiva nunca ha sido aclarada por la Audiencia Nacional.

Esto dio lugar a que el diputador de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, sin pedir la palabra previamente a la presidenta de la comisión, Isaura Leal, encendiera su micrófono y asegurara que era "intolerable" que la parlamentaria abertzale acusara de forma insistente de torturas a las Fuerzas de Seguridad del Estado sin que se le dijera nada.

Esta intervención dio lugar a que diputados del PSOE y de otros grupos que apoyan al Gobierno reprocharan a Ortega que cortara la intervención de un parlamentario sin pedir permiso previamente. El diputado de Vox les respondió que la representante de Bildu no podía "ofender" a policías nacionales y guardias civiles.

En ese momento, la presidenta de la comisión reprendió a Ortega porque no se podía cortar a un parlamentario en el ejercicio de la palabra, consideración que fue apoyada por los diputados socialistas y de otros grupos con golpes sobre las mesas.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú