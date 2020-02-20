Ortega Smith se enfrenta a una diputada de Bildu durante el examen parlamentario a Delgado

madridActualizado:
Las acusaciones de torturas de Bildu a las Fuerzas de Seguridad del Estado provocaron este jueves una trifulca en la Comisión de Justicia del Congreso, donde esta tarde es examinada la exministra Dolores Delgado como próxima fiscal general
El rifirrafe se produjo después de que la diputada de Bildu, Isabel Pozueta, acusara a la Policía Nacional y a la Guardia Civil de cometer torturas y tras comentar que, a su juicio, dicha supuesta actuación delictiva nunca ha sido aclarada por la Audiencia Nacional.
Esto dio lugar a que el diputador de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, sin pedir la palabra previamente a la presidenta de la comisión, Isaura Leal, encendiera su micrófono y asegurara que era "intolerable" que la parlamentaria abertzale acusara de forma insistente de torturas a las Fuerzas de Seguridad del Estado sin que se le dijera nada.
Esta intervención dio lugar a que diputados del PSOE y de otros grupos que apoyan al Gobierno reprocharan a Ortega que cortara la intervención de un parlamentario sin pedir permiso previamente. El diputado de Vox les respondió que la representante de Bildu no podía "ofender" a policías nacionales y guardias civiles.
En ese momento, la presidenta de la comisión reprendió a Ortega porque no se podía cortar a un parlamentario en el ejercicio de la palabra, consideración que fue apoyada por los diputados socialistas y de otros grupos con golpes sobre las mesas.
