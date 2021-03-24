Estás leyendo: El alcalde de Ourense cesa a su asesor Félix Álvarez tras la polémica sobre presiones a una edil para que dejase el acta

Ourense El alcalde de Ourense cesa a su asesor Félix Álvarez tras la polémica sobre presiones a una edil para que dejase el acta

Tras una acusación por supuesto chantaje, el regidor municipal consideró que si el asesor tenía "esa sintonía" con alguien que les había "traicionado" se debía examinar "a fondo".

El alcalde de Ourense, Gonzalo Pérez Jácome, ofrece una rueda de prensa en la que ha anunciado que no va a dimitir pese a las recientes salidas dentro de su formación, Democracia Ourensana. /EFE/ Brais Lorenzo
El alcalde de Ourense, Gonzalo Pérez Jácome–EFE/ Brais Lorenzo.

Ourense

El alcalde de Ourense, Gonzalo Pérez Jácome (Democracia Ourensana), ha cesado a su asesor y primo, Félix Álvarez, vinculado a la polémica sobre las presiones a otra concejal para que abandonase el acta a cambio de facilitar un cargo en la Diputación.

El regidor municipal ha destituido a Félix Álvarez después de que saliesen a la luz conversaciones en las que se escucha al entonces asesor decirle a la concejala María Dibuja que el alcalde la había obligado a realizar la llamada –en referencia a una conversación en la que Álvarez le pedía que dimitiese como edil a cambio de facilitar un cargo en la institución provincial–.

Después de esa acusación por supuesto chantaje, el regidor municipal consideró que si el asesor tenia "esa sintonía" con alguien que les había "traicionado" se debía examinar "a fondo" lo ocurrido para ver si "hay que tomar una decisión". Todo ello tras dudar que su asesor participase "en un supuesto montaje" y subrayar que se trataba de una persona de confianza. "Eso sí sería muy grave", dijo.

Este miércoles y sin concretar cuál ha sido el motivo de llevar adelante esta decisión, Gonzalo Pérez Jácome ha informado de que destituyó como trabajador eventual a uno de sus colaboradores habituales. En concreto, ya había sido asesor de Democracia Ourensana cuando el partido aún estaba en la oposición y fue contratado al inicio de este mandato como auxiliar político.

Además, la decisión llega dos días después de que el nombre de Félix Álvarez apareciese entre los candidatos para formar parte de la plantilla de trabajadores del ayuntamiento como conserjes en centros educativos o en albergue de transeúntes.

