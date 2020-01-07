Pablo Echenique será el nuevo portavoz de Unidas Podemos en el Congreso. Sustituirá en estas funciones a Irene Montero, que será ministra de Igualdad en el Gobierno de coalición. El secretario de Acción de Gobierno de Podemos ya fue portavoz de la ejecutiva del partido hasta el pasado junio. Le sustituyó en este puesto la diputada Noelia Vera.
Echenique no fue diputado en la última legislatura, cuando también era el secretario de Organización de Podemos. Se presentó como candidato en las dos últimas elecciones y, tras dejar de ser el número dos en el partido, se esperaba que asumiera más funciones en el Congreso.
Su nombre sonó en las primeras quinielas de ministrables de Unidas Podemos. Se barajó que estuviera al frente de Universidades, pero finalmente se decidió que este puesto lo elegirían los 'comuns'. Tras esto, el grupo confederal decidió que finalmente sea el nuevo portavoz.
Antes de tomarse la decisión final también se barajó que fuera Vera la portavoz. Sin embargo, el partido no quería que la misma persona se encargara de estas dos funciones. El papel de Echenique será muy importante para el grupo confederal porque quieren un perfil que enfrente fuertemente a la extrema derecha en el Congreso.
Fuentes parlamentarias explican que se prevé que el pleno del Congreso se reforme para que Echenique pueda moverse con normalidad. Entre otros motivos, para subir a la tribuna de oradores. El portavoz padece atrofia muscular espinal y se desplaza en silla de ruedas. El pleno de la Cámara Baja no es accesible y por este motivo Echenique no puede ni sentarse en el escaño que le correspondería junto al resto de diputados de Unidas Podemos.
En la investidura fallida de Pedro Sánchez, Echenique estuvo sentado en la última fila del hemiciclo. En estos últimos plenos en los que ha vuelto a votar al candidato socialista como presidente, ha estado ubicado en el suelo del Salón, cerca de donde están sentadas las taquígrafas que transcriben las sesiones.
