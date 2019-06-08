Iglesias culmina los cambios en la Ejecutiva de Podemos: Errejón desaparece definitivamente y crecen las secretarías 

Pablo Iglesias ha finalizado este sábado la reestructuración de la cúpula de Podemos. Tras el cambio más significativo: Pablo Echenique deja la Secretaría de Organización para tener más peso en la Secretaría de Acción de Gobierno, se conoció el nombre del ya sustituto definitivo Alberto Rodríguez. Ahora vienen el resto de cambios: Íñigo Errejón desaparece definitivamente como Secretario de Análisis Estratégico y Cambio Político. Mientras que Txema Guijarro, secretario del grupo confederal de Unidas Podemos en el Congreso, ocupará la Secretaría de Análisis Electoral y Discurso.
Ione Belarra adquiere más peso en la dirección y a partir de ahora será la coordinadora de la Ejecutiva y Pablo Fernández, el candidato al Parlamento de Castilla y León, será el responsable de Mundo Rural y España vaciada. Ana Marcello pasará a encargarse de la participación y de los círculos. Hasta ahora Noelia Vera era la responsable de la Secretaría de Participación, pero Vera se centrará en la portavocía del partido. Antes se ocupaba de este puesto con Echenique.
A estos cambios hay que sumarle la salida de Pablo Bustinduy de la Secretaría Internacional y la llegada a la misma de la eurodiputada Idoia Villanueva. El resto de dirigentes seguirán manteniendo sus responsabilidades.
Los cambios de han aprobado con 42 votos a favor, ninguno en contra y 6 abstenciones
Reorganización de la Ejecutiva de Podemos
Secretaría General: Pablo Iglesias
Secretaría de Acción en el Congreso y Portavoz: Irene Montero
Portavoz del partido: Noelia Vera
Secretaría de Organización: Alberto Rodríguez (sustituye a Pablo Echenique)
Secretaría de Acción de Gobierno, Institucional y Programa: Pablo Echenique
Secretaría de Sociedad Civil y Movimiento Popular: Rafa Mayoral
Secretaría de Comunicación y Tecnologías de la Información: Juan Manuel del Olmo
Secretaría de Análisis Electoral y Discurso: Txema Guijarro
Secretaría de Participación y Círculos: Ana Marcello
Secretaría de Igualdad, Feminismos y LGTBI: Sofía Castañón
Secretaría de Internacional: Idoia Villanueva (sustituye a Pablo Bustinduy)
Secretaría de Coordinación Ejecutiva del CCE: Ione Belarra (sustituye a Idoia Villanueva)
Secretaría de memoria histórica: Miguel Urbán
Secretaría de Políticas contra la corrupción: Gloria Elizo
Secretaría de Plurinacionalidad y Diversidad Territorial: Meri Pita
Secretaría del Mundo Rural y España vaciada: Pablo Fernández
Secretaría de Políticas Sociales: Pilar Garrido
Secretaría de Economía: Nacho Álvarez
