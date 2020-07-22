Estás leyendo: Sánchez, a Casado: "Las negociaciones han sido extenuantes, el resultado, extraordinario y su aportación, inexistente"

Pacto en Bruselas sobre los fondos europeos Sánchez, a Casado: "Las negociaciones han sido extenuantes, el resultado, extraordinario y su aportación, inexistente"

El presidente del Gobierno acusa al líder del PP de "no arrimar el hombro ni ayudar a los intereses de España" en la negociación en Bruselas sobre los fondos de la covid. "El acuerdo es bueno porque es una enmienda a la totalidad a su acuerdo con Podemos y sus pactos con los nacionalistas", asegura Casado.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, este miércoles en el Congreso / EFE

Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Casado han tenido el primer debate tras el acuerdo alcanzado en Bruselas sobre el reparto de los fondos europeos de la covid, por el que España recibirá unos 140.000 millones de euros para los próximos seis años, de los que 72.700 millones se darán en ayudas directas. El presidente del Gobierno ha acusado al líder del PP de no "arrimar el hombro" y de tener una "conducta irresponsable" durante las negociaciones del reparto de los fondos europeos.

"A nivel europeo hemos logrado un gran acuerdo. He escuchado sus interpelaciones en estos días; nada para arrimar el hombro ni para ayudar a los intereses de España en Bruselas. Las negociaciones han sido extenuantes, el resultado, extraordinario y su aportación, inexistente", le ha dicho Pedro Sánchez al líder del PP.

