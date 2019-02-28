La PAH denuncia que el decreto de alquileres del Gobierno es insuficiente

La Plataforma de Afectados por la Hipoteca (PAH) y el Sindicat de Llogaters han denunciado este jueves frente a la sede del PSC en Barcelona que el nuevo decreto de alquileres preparado por el Gobierno, que se espera se apruebe en el Consejo de Ministros del 1 de marzo, es insuficiente.
En un comunicado, ambas entidades han advertido de que "el decreto es incompleto, se vuelve a dejar de lado la regulación de precios, medidas contra los desahucios sin alternativa habitacional y medidas para ampliar el parque público de vivienda".
"Obligar a los jueces a notificar la situación de las familias a Servicios Sociales, o dar un mes de gracia en el caso de propietarios físicos y tres meses en el de propietarios jurídicos, no garantiza ni la paralización del desahucio ni el realojamiento, incumpliendo con las resoluciones del Comitè de Derechos Económicos Sociales y Culturales de Naciones Unidas y del Tribunal de Derechos Humanos", han señalado.
Ambas entidades consideran que la vía para garantizar los realojamientos es con medidas pensadas para que se movilicen los pisos vacíos en manos de bancos y fondos buitre y hacer efectiva a ley antidesahucios catalana, que todos los partidos políticos, excepto el PP, se comprometieron a aplicar en todo el Estado.
En cambio, aplauden del decreto que los gastos de gestión del contrato pasen a cargo de la propiedad, que la validez del contrato ante terceros en el caso de contratos de 5 y 7 años se respete aunque la vivienda no esté inscrita en el Registro de la Propiedad y que las causas de recuperación de una vivienda tengan que constar en el contrato.
