madrid
La Delegación del Gobierno en Madrid ha prohibido una concentración de personas negacionistas de la pandemia que se iba a celebrar este próximo sábado en la Plaza de Colón. Según ha podido saber Público, la Delegación no permitirá esta movilización por motivos de salud pública, después de que en una manifestación convocada bajo las mismas premisas el pasado mes de agosto no se cumpliesen medidas de seguridad como la de respetar la distancia y el uso de las mascarillas.
Plataformas negacionistas de la pandemia llevaban días promoviendo a través de las redes sociales una convocatoria en la que llamaban a manifestarse a aquellos críticos contra el uso de la mascarilla obligatoria ante la covid-19.
En concreto, se estaban organizando más de 40 autocares que transportaran desde diferentes regiones y hasta la capital a las personas con intención de manifestarse.
Los carteles difundidos a través de Twitter explicaban que la concentración era para defender "derechos fundamentales": "Por nuestra salud, por nuestros hijos, por nuestros negocios", se puede leer en la convocatoria en la que en ningún momento se hacía alusión a su postura contra la obligatoriedad de las mascarillas, uno de las principales razones de la protesta.
Fuentes de la Delegación de Gobierno especifican que tras la negativa a realizar esta concentración, las plataformas que estaban promoviendo la protesta han decidido desconvocarla.
