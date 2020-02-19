Estás leyendo: El Constitucional estudiará si se vulneraron los derechos de Puigdemont y Comín al dejar sin ocupar su escaño

Parlamento Europeo El Constitucional estudiará si se vulneraron los derechos de Puigdemont y Comín al dejar sin ocupar su escaño 

El expresidente de la Generalitat presentó este recurso de amparo junto con el exconseller y también eurodiputado Toni Comín, después de que la Junta Electoral Central no les reconociera como eurodiputados al no haber jurado la Constitución. 

13/01/2020 - Carles Puigdemont y Toni Comín frente al Parlamento Europeo. / REUTERS
madrid

Actualizado:

efe

El Tribunal Constitucional estudiará el recurso de amparo del expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont y el exconseller Toni Comín contra el acuerdo en el que el Supremo, el pasado julio, mantuvo vacantes sus escaños al Parlamento Europeo, del que hoy ya son miembros de pleno derecho.

La resolución en cuestión se remonta a julio, cuando ambos líderes independentistas todavía no eran eurodiputados y decidieron no venir a España a acatar la Constitución ante la Junta Electoral -requisito necesario en la legislación española para conseguir el escaño-, lo que motivó que este órgano rechazase entonces proclamarles eurodiputados electos.

Puigdemont y Comín recurrieron al Supremo esta decisión del árbitro electoral, y el alto tribunal rechazó cautelarmente suspenderla en un acuerdo que ahora ha admitido a trámite el Tribunal Constitucional (TC).

La decisión de estudiar los recursos de ambos líderes independentistas -huidos desde 2017 y pendientes de un suplicatorio solicitado por el Tribunal Supremo- se produce cuando ambos ya son eurodiputados.

Para admitir a trámite los recursos de amparo, el TC ha tenido en cuenta que concurre una "especial trascendencia constitucional porque el asunto suscitado trasciende del caso concreto porque pudiera tener unas consecuencias políticas generales".

Sin embargo, rechaza suspender las resoluciones recurridas al no apreciar la urgencia excepcional necesaria, y acuerda formar una pieza separada, y da tres días a la Fiscalía y a los recurrentes para que aleguen lo que consideren.

