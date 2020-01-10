Público
El Parlamento Europeo retira a Junqueras la condición de eurodiputado

La Eurocámara así lo determina después de que el Supremo haya establecido que perdió su inmunidad al ser condenado en firme a 13 años de prisión e inhabilitación por el 'procés'.

El vicepresidente del Gobierno catalán, Oriol Junqueras - EFE / Stephanie Lecocq

El líder de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, en una imagen de archivo. / EFE 

El Parlamento Europeo deja de reconocer al líder de ERC Oriol Junqueras como eurodiputado después de que el Tribunal Supremo haya determinado que perdió su inmunidad al ser condenado en firme a 13 años de prisión e inhabilitación por el procés.

Por ello, deja de ser reconocido como eurodiputado desde el 3 de enero, día en el que la Junta Electoral Central acordó que Junqueras no puede ser eurodiputado por estar condenado "por sentencia firme a pena privativa de libertad".

(Habrá ampliación)

