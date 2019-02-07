Público
"Hasta el último momento tendremos siempre la puerta abierta" ha asegurado Carles Campuzano.

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra (2ºi), el líder de JxCat, Carles Puigdemont -por videoconferencia-, consellers y parlamentarios del PDeCAT en Congreso y Senado durante una reunión. EFE/Marta Pérez

El portavoz del PDeCAT en el Congreso, Carles Campuzano, ha anunciado que este viernes prevé registrar una enmienda a la totalidad contra los Presupuestos Generales. Se decantan así por la opción para que las cuentas ni tan siquiera superen el primer trámite parlamentario en el Congreso, aunque ha matizado: "Hasta el último momento tendremos siempre la puerta abierta" y dependerá de que surja alguna oferta del Gobierno y el grupo socialista. 

Lo ha anunciado en rueda de prensa desde el Parlament, tras una reunión a la que han asistido los principales dirigentes de este partido, del grupo de JxCat, y el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, y que ha contado con una intervención por videoconferencia del expresidente Carles Puigdemont.   

Aparte de Torra, a la reunión han acudido los consellers Elsa Artadi, Damià Calvet, Miquel Buch, Àngels Chacón y Jordi Puigneró, y los diputados de JxCat en el Parlament Toni Morral, Gemma Geis, Eduard Pujol y Albert Batet.

