madridActualizado:
El debate generado a raíz de que el Gobierno de Isabel Díaz Ayuso, a través de la Consejería de Sanidad, exploró la posibilidad de comprar la vacuna rusa Sputnik ante "la inoperancia del Gobierno" ha puesto el foco en el empresario gallego Pedro Mouriño, el supuesto enlace de la Comunidad de Madrid para hacerse con la fórmula rusa.
Mouriño es un viejo amigo de los populares, fue presidente de honor de los Universitarios del Partido Popular Europeo (PPE) y, actualmente, sigue afiliado al PP siendo amigo personal de Pablo Casado.
Para buscar la relación que une a este vigués de 47 años con la comercialización del la vacuna rusa Sputnik V debemos remontarnos a marzo de 2014, cuando Mouriño, siendo en ese momento presidente y consejero delegado de la consultora Mediasiete Corporación S.A., formo parte del selecto grupo de 70 personas que ejercieron de observadores independientes del referéndum de Crimea de ese mismo año, invitado por el Instituto de Estudios de Integración de Rusia.
Mouriño es un experto conocedor de la política internacional, particularmente de la de los países del Este. Actualmente, es uno de los encargados elegidos por el Fondo Ruso de Inversión Directa (RDIF), un organismo público administrado por el Gobierno de Putin para comercializar la vacuna rusa en los países de Europa.
Aunque la polémica ha comenzado en la Comunidad de Madrid, Pedro Mouriño ha asegurado que la capital "no ha sido la única comunidad interesada en adquirir la vacuna".
