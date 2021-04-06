Estás leyendo: Ayuso exploró la posibilidad de comprar la vacuna rusa Sputnik

Ayuso exploró la posibilidad de comprar la vacuna rusa Sputnik

La Consejería de Sanidad justifica los contactos por "la inoperancia del Gobierno". La idea era "facilitar un preacuerdo de compra beneficioso para todo el Sistema Nacional de Salud". 

Ayuso
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ofrece un discurso durante su visita a los comercios del distrito de Tetuán, Madrid. JuanJo Martín / EFE

MADRID

Actualizado:

El Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid, a través de la Consejería de Sanidad, exploró la posibilidad de comprar la vacuna rusa Sputnik ante "la inoperancia del Gobierno".

Así, el consejero de Sanidad, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, mantuvo una reunión el 11 de febrero a petición de esa firma. Escuchó sus planteamientos ya que esta vacuna estaba prevista que se fabricase en Galicia y querían conocer la situación de vacunación a nivel nacional y autonómico, según ha adelantado ABC y confirman a Europa Press fuentes del Ejecutivo autónomico.

Asimismo, la Consejería de Sanidad ha mantenido otras dos reuniones con otros representantes de la vacuna rusa para "explorar el mercado internacional y tener todas las posibilidades abiertas en el futuro en la lucha contra la pandemia, siempre dentro del marco nacional de vacunación".

De hecho, la idea era "facilitar un preacuerdo de compra beneficioso para todo el Sistema Nacional de Salud y en condiciones equitativas para todos los españoles". Su objetivo era "ganar tiempo de negociación" a la espera de su aprobación por la Agencia Europea de Medicamentos.

