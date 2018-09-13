Público
Pedro Sánchez da permiso para difundir su tesis por internet

El presidente del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, junto a la vicepresidenta, Carmen Calvo, en sesión de control al Gobierno en el Congreso. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, ha asegurado hoy que el presidente Pedro Sánchez ha dado permiso para que su tesis doctoral se difunda "colgándose todo el texto" en internet.

Según Calvo, la tesis del presidente del Gobierno "estará en su total integridad textual para que no tenga que ir uno a uno a verla".

(Habrá ampliación)

