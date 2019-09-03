Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

En directo Pedro Sánchez presenta la propuesta abierta de 'Programa común progresista'

El PSOE plantea subir impuestos a la banca y rechaza un referéndum en Catalunya.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Pedro Sánchez presenta la propuesta abierta de 'Programa común progresista'

Pedro Sánchez presenta la propuesta abierta de 'Programa común progresista'

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad