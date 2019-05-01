Público
Elecciones generales Pedro Sánchez se reunirá la próxima semana con Casado, Rivera e Iglesias

El presidente en funciones se verá el lunes con el líder del PP, y el martes con los de Cs y Unidas Podemos.

Los principales candidatos a la Presidencia del Gobierno en las elecciones generales, Pablo Casado (PP), Pedro Sánchez (PSOE), Albert Rivera (Cs) y Pablo Iglesias (Unidas Podemos). -EFE

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha anunciado que se reunirá con los líderes del PP, Ciudadanos y Unidas Podemos la próxima semana para analizar la situación política tras las elecciones generales del pasado 28 de abril.

A través de un comunicado, el Gobierno ha informado que Sánchez comenzará la ronda de contactos con las fuerzas políticas de mayor a menor oposición según los resultados que obtuvieron en la noche electoral.

Así, la primera reunión será con el presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, el próximo lunes, 6 de mayo, a las 13:00 horas. Al día siguiente recibirá en La Moncloa al presidente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, a las 11:00 horas y a las 17:00 horas mantendrá un encuentro con el secretario de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias.

En este primer calendario de reuniones el presidente del Gobierno ha excluido a Vox que es la quinta fuerza política después de sacar 24 escaños el pasado domingo.

Las reuniones convocadas por el jefe del Ejecutivo tendrán lugar ocho días después de las elecciones generales que le dieron la victoria al PSOE con 123 escaños, aunque los resultados le obligan a buscar apoyos en el arco parlamentario.

Tanto desde el Gobierno como desde el Partido Socialista se ha insistido estos días en que se hablará con todos los grupos políticos para buscar apoyos a la investidura de Sánchez.

La ministra portavoz en funciones, Isabel Celaá, recordó este martes que la "vocación" del Ejecutivo es gobernar en solitario y apeló a la "geometría variable", es decir a pactos distintos con varias fuerzas políticas, para que salga adelante la investidura y haya una legislatura estable.

