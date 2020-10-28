madridActualizado:
Finalmente, el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, acudirá este jueves al pleno donde se debate la prórroga del estado de alarma, aunque no intervendrá y dejará que sea el ministro de Sanidad Salvador Illa, quien asuma la defensa de las posturas del Gobierno, según confirmaron a Público a última hora fuentes del Ejecutivo.
Desde La Moncloa se había justificado oficialmente la ausencia del presidente del Gobierno en este debate porque debía participar en la Cumbre europea de este jueves, aunque dicho encuentro se celebraba por la tarde.
Además, se argumentaba que esta prórroga del estado de alarma afectaba fundamentalmente a las comunidades autónomas, que tienen como interlocutor fundamental al Ministerio de Sanidad.
El Gobierno está convencido que se aprobará la prórroga del estado de alarma
La postura de Sánchez provocó las críticas de toda la oposición, incluido partidos que le dieron su apoyo a la investidura, por lo que el presidente ha reconsiderado su postura y hará acto de presencia en el hemiciclo para presenciar el debate aunque, en principio, no está previsto que intervenga, según las fuentes consultadas.
El Ejecutivo está plenamente confiado en que saldrá adelante la prórroga del estado de alarma, aunque posiblemente se cambiarán algunas de las condiciones que, en un principio, se plantaron desde el Gobierno.
