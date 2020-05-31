Sin franjas horarias, bares al 75% de aforo y competición deportiva: qué se podrá hacer a partir de este lunes en la fase 3

madridActualizado:
Consumir en el interior de un restaurante, el regreso de las competiciones deportivas, la apertura de centros comerciales, zoológicos, acuarios o casinos, siempre con limitación de aforo, son algunas medidas que se implantarán a partir de este lunes en cuatro islas de Canarias y de Baleares, que pasan a la fase 3 de la desescalada.
Las islas de La Gomera, El Hierro, La Graciosa, en Canarias, y Formentera, en Baleares, son las que estrenarán fase este lunes, mientras que el 70 % de la población estará en la 2 y un 30 % permanecerá aún en la 1.
En estos territorios ya no habrá franjas horarias.
Independientemente de la fase el Gobierno ha autorizado también la apertura de piscinas y polideportivos, pero al 30% de su aforo.
Estas son las principales medidas que entran en vigor a partir de mañana en los territorios que avanzan a la fase 3:
- Se podrá consumir nuevamente dentro de bares y restaurantes, cuyas terrazas al aire libre ampliarán su aforo al 75%.
- Las piscinas y polideportivos podrán usarse en toda España al 30% de su aforo, incluso en las zonas que estén aún en la fase 1.
- Regresan las competiciones deportivas.
- Reapertura de locales comerciales minoristas al 50% con independencia de su superficie.
- También abrirán las zonas comunes y recreativas de los centros comerciales al 40% y las tiendas al 50%.
- Las zonas comunes en hoteles y alojamientos turísticos abren también al 50%.
- Se podrán hacer actividades culturales en bibliotecas y museos.
- Se amplían a 30 personas los grupos para hacer actividades de turismo activo.
- Se podrán celebrar congresos con un límite de 80 asistentes.
- Los zoológicos y acuarios vuelven a abrir al 50% de su aforo.
- Casinos, salones de juego y recreativos, rifas, tómbolas, locales de apuestas vuelven a abrir siempre que no se supere el 50% del aforo permitido.
- También se permite la realización de actividades de tiempo libre dirigidas a la población infantil y juvenil.
