Estás leyendo: Sin franjas horarias, bares al 75% de aforo y competición deportiva: qué se podrá hacer a partir de este lunes en la fase 3

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Sin franjas horarias, bares al 75% de aforo y competición deportiva: qué se podrá hacer a partir de este lunes en la fase 3

Independientemente de la fase el Gobierno ha autorizado también la apertura de piscinas y polideportivos, pero al 30% de su aforo.

Varias personas disfrutan del aperitivo en el chiringuito La Martuka, hoy domingo en el madrileño pantano de San Juan, en un día soleado y con altas temperaturas. EFE/J.J. Guillén
Varias personas disfrutan del aperitivo en el chiringuito La Martuka, hoy domingo en el madrileño pantano de San Juan, en un día soleado y con altas temperaturas. EFE/J.J. Guillén

madrid

Actualizado:

efe

Consumir en el interior de un restaurante, el regreso de las competiciones deportivas, la apertura de centros comerciales, zoológicos, acuarios o casinos, siempre con limitación de aforo, son algunas medidas que se implantarán a partir de este lunes en cuatro islas de Canarias y de Baleares, que pasan a la fase 3 de la desescalada.

Las islas de La Gomera, El Hierro, La Graciosa, en Canarias, y Formentera, en Baleares, son las que estrenarán fase este lunes, mientras que el 70 % de la población estará en la 2 y un 30 % permanecerá aún en la 1.

En estos territorios ya no habrá franjas horarias.

Independientemente de la fase el Gobierno ha autorizado también la apertura de piscinas y polideportivos, pero al 30% de su aforo.

Estas son las principales medidas que entran en vigor a partir de mañana en los territorios que avanzan a la fase 3:

- Se podrá consumir nuevamente dentro de bares y restaurantes, cuyas terrazas al aire libre ampliarán su aforo al 75%.

- Las piscinas y polideportivos podrán usarse en toda España al 30% de su aforo, incluso en las zonas que estén aún en la fase 1.

- Regresan las competiciones deportivas.

- Reapertura de locales comerciales minoristas al 50% con independencia de su superficie.

- También abrirán las zonas comunes y recreativas de los centros comerciales al 40% y las tiendas al 50%.

- Las zonas comunes en hoteles y alojamientos turísticos abren también al 50%.

- Se podrán hacer actividades culturales en bibliotecas y museos.

- Se amplían a 30 personas los grupos para hacer actividades de turismo activo.

- Se podrán celebrar congresos con un límite de 80 asistentes.

- Los zoológicos y acuarios vuelven a abrir al 50% de su aforo.

- Casinos, salones de juego y recreativos, rifas, tómbolas, locales de apuestas vuelven a abrir siempre que no se supere el 50% del aforo permitido.

- También se permite la realización de actividades de tiempo libre dirigidas a la población infantil y juvenil.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público