La Policía encuentra restos de ADN y huellas dactilares en las tres primeras cartas a Marlaska, Iglesias y Gámez

madrid
Los especialistas de las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado han hallado restos de ADN y huellas dactilares en las tres primeras cartas con amenazas enviadas al ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, el exvicepresidente y líder de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, y la directora general de la Guardia Civil, María Gámez.
El anuncio lo ha realizado el secretario de Estado de Seguridad, Rafael Pérez, en una entrevista en el Canal 24 Horas de RTVE. Pérez también ha explicado que se ha identificado la empresa fabricante de las siete balas del calibre 7,62 que contenían las cartas y que corresponden a los años 80.
El número dos de Grande-Marlaska ha pedido dejar trabajar a los especialistas de criminalística para dar con el autor o los autores de las cartas con balas en su interior y amenazas remitidas a diferentes cargos públicos.
