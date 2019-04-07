La Policía atribuyó al gobierno bolivariano de Hugo Chávez en Venezuela la fundación de Podemos. Interior, a cargo de Fernández Díaz, utilizó a la Unidad de Delincuencia Económica y Fiscal (UDEF) en el intento fallido de judicializar la investigación debido a su falta de credibilidad.
Así lo demuestran archivos a los que ha tenido acceso La Vanguardia, documentos que intentaban desacreditar a Podemos, vinculando su fundación con las FARC colombianas, el narcotráfico, Hezbolá, y el expresidente de Venezuela ya fallecido Hugo Chávez.
Los informes contenían análisis sobre el partido morado en el que señalaban un origen muy lejano en el tiempo: "Podemos no es un partido que se haya creado hace unos años. Es un partido que se viene gestando desde hace mucho tiempo, con una infraestructura muy organizada y con la ayuda de grandes técnicos bolivarianos que tienen planeado hasta el más pequeño detalle. Nació en la operación denominada Caribe", revela el informe publicado por el diario catalán. Nada de esto ha podido ser demostrado con el paso de los años.
En plena guerra sucia contra Podemos en la primavera de 2016, el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy, que entonces estaba en funciones, buscó con afán cualquier prueba que pudiera relacionar la financiación de Podemos con Venezuela.
El entonces ministro del Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz envió en abril de 2016 a tres policías a Nueva York para que se entrevistaran con Rafael Isea, quien había sido ministro de Finanzas bajo la presidencia de Hugo Chávez. En la reunión, que tuvo lugar en el consulado de España el 12 de abril de 2016 y fue grabada por los agentes sin informar a su interlocutor, los agentes españoles intentaron convencer a Isea de que certificara que el Gobierno venezolano había pagado en 2008 hasta 7,1 millones de euros al Centro de Estudios Políticos y Sociales (CEPS), la fundación que fue el germen político de Podemos.
"Si nos ayuda a que no lleguen los de Podemos, mejor para todos", se llegó a decir durante una conversación a la que tuvo acceso El Confidencial. La cúpula de esta misma denominada Polícia patriótica firmó el uso de fondos reservados para destruir pruebas del PP.
