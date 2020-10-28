Estás leyendo: El PP se abstendrá en el debate por la prórroga del estado de alarma en España

La portavoz de los populares en el Congreso, Cuca Gamarra, comparecerá en el debate de este jueves por el estado de alarma en lugar de Pablo Casado.

El PP votará abstención y no apoyará en el debate de este jueves sobre la aprobación del estado de alarma. Asimismo, los populares han rechazado la duración de seis meses de la medida.

Según adelantael diario El Confidencial  la motivación del PP  ha sido el rechazo de sus condiciones sobre una revisión en ocho semanas con una votación que se haga una reforma legal que permita luchar contra la pandemia sin necesidad de decretar el estado de alarma.

Además, será será Cuca Gamarra, en lugar de Pablo Casado, la encargada de participar en el debate en el Congreso y explicar la decisión del partido. 

