madridActualizado:
El PP votará abstención y no apoyará en el debate de este jueves sobre la aprobación del estado de alarma. Asimismo, los populares han rechazado la duración de seis meses de la medida.
Según adelantael diario El Confidencial la motivación del PP ha sido el rechazo de sus condiciones sobre una revisión en ocho semanas con una votación que se haga una reforma legal que permita luchar contra la pandemia sin necesidad de decretar el estado de alarma.
Además, será será Cuca Gamarra, en lugar de Pablo Casado, la encargada de participar en el debate en el Congreso y explicar la decisión del partido.
