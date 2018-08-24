El PP acusa a Sánchez de "quebrar la convivencia" y afirma que "elevar el tono" pone en riesgo la Transición

El portavoz adjunto del PP en el Congreso, Guillermo Mariscal, ha acusado al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez de "quebrar la convivencia" con medidas como la exhumación de los restos de Franco del Valle de los Caídos y de hacerlo por culpa de su debilidad parlamentaria, por la necesidad de sumar los votos de Podemos. "Que su debilidad parlamentaria se traslade a quebrar la convivencia en nuestro país es denigrante y no asumir su responsabilidad", ha dicho Mariscal en declaraciones en la sede del PP, acerca del decreto ley aprobado por el Gobierno para exhumar al dictador. A su juicio, el Ejecutivo desvía la atención de los problemas de los españoles, que no afronta.
El portavoz ha dicho que se abre así un debate sobre la Transición, que sirvió para "abandonar la política de bandos" y abrir la etapa de progreso "más fructífera" que ha vivido el país; todo esto, a su juicio, "se puede poner en riesgo" cuando se pretende "elevar el tono". "¿Por qué pone en riesgo ese momento tan positivo para España?", ha insistido.
Mariscal ha dicho que quienes vivieron la guerra y la dictadura lograron "darse la mano" y "llegar a ese perdón para vislumbrar juntos un futuro mejor", por lo que ha preguntado al presidente qué pretende él con esta medida y hasta dónde llega "la inspiración de Podemos" al Gobierno.
El portavoz ha recomendado al presidente del Gobierno que lea 'A sangre y fuego' del periodista Chaves Nogales, con crónicas de la Guerra Civil, para que vea "qué ocurre cuando se exaltan las voluntades políticas y se renuncia a buscar juntos un futuro mejor".
