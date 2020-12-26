Estás leyendo: El PP de Ayuso compara la pegatina del Gobierno en las vacunas con los fallecidos

El PP de Ayuso compara la pegatina del Gobierno en las vacunas con los fallecidos

"Una pegatina tan grande como el número de fallecidos que han ocultado. Redondo producciones", se puede leer en la cuenta de Twitter del PP de la Comunidad de Madrid. Algunos miembros del PSOE expresan su rechazo al comentario.

Las primeras dosis de la vacuna frente a la covid-19 llegadas a España. José María Cuadrado Jiménez / EFE

EFE

El PP de Madrid ha criticado este sábado que se muestre a gran tamaño el logotipo del Gobierno en el embalaje de las cajas de las vacunas de la covid-19, al asegurar que se trata de "una pegatina tan grande como el número de fallecidos que han ocultado".

El PP madrileño ha transmitido este mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter, acompañado por la fotografía divulgada por el Gobierno en la que se ven el primer lote de las vacunas a su llegada al centro logístico de Guadalajara.

"Una pegatina tan grande como el número de fallecidos que han ocultado. Redondo producciones", añade el texto en alusión a la estrategia de comunicación del jefe de gabinete de Pedro Sánchez, Iván Redondo.

Algunos miembros de la Ejecutiva federal del PSOE han expresado su rechazo al comentario del PP de Madrid.

"La mezquindad es ilimitada, al contrario que la eficacia", ha censurado la diputada gallega Pilar Cancela.

El responsable de Cultura y Deportes del PSOE y eurodiputado, Ibán García del Blanco, también ha denunciado "la miserabilidad constante" de los populares.

"Esos que se envuelven en banderas para lanzar proclamas hoy parece que les sobran", ha reprochado la presidenta del grupo socialista en el Parlamento Europeo, Iratxe García.

El expresidente de la Generalitat Quim Torra también ha criticado en Twitter el embalaje con el emblema del Gobierno: "Las vacunas sí entienden de fronteras y banderas".

