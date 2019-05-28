Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

PP El PP cerrará la emisora M21: "Adiós enchufados, adiós Carmena"

Se trata de una medida que ya venía anunciando en su programa electoral ya que “apenas tiene oyentes”. La coordinadora de Cultura, Deportes y Turismo del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Carmen Rojas, ya desmintió estas declaraciones y afirmó que en febrero de 2019 M21 sumaba 388.000 usuarios únicos de la programación 'online'.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Al alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, en la presentación de la emisora M21.- AYUNTAMIENTO DE MADRID

Manuela Carmena, en la presentación de la emisora M21.- AYUNTAMIENTO DE MADRID

El PP cerrará la radio municipal M21. “Adiós a ‘radio Carmena’”, ha anunciado en Twitter la cuenta del partido conservador. Se trata de una medida que ya venía anunciando en su programa electoral ya que “apenas tiene oyentes”.

El pasado mes de marzo, la coordinadora de Cultura, Deportes y Turismo del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Carmen Rojas, ya desmintió estas declaraciones y afirmó que en febrero de 2019 M21 sumaba 388.000 usuarios únicos de la programación online, -comparándolo con los 715.000 de telemadrid.es, que incluye Telemadrid, Onda Madrid y La Otra- y los podscast descargados alcanzaban los 678.000.

Por su parte, el PP siempre ha mantenido que hay “una contratación a dedo” en la emisora y que no es más que un ejemplo de "fondo de reptiles".

No es la única iniciativa del Gobierno de Manuela Carmena con la que quiere acabar el partido conservador. El candidato del PP a la Alcaldía de la capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, ya ha anunciado que revertirá Madrid Central, aunque para ello tendrá que empezar un largo y complicado camino

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad