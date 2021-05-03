Estás leyendo: Isabel Bonig no se presentará a la reelección como presidenta del PP valenciano

El Partido Popular de la región ha convocado para este jueves una reunión de la Junta directiva autonómica, con el objetivo de trasladar la propuesta de convocatoria del congreso autonómico del PPCV.

La hasta ahora líder del PPCV, Isabel Bonig, durante una rueda de prensa posterior al acto institucional por el Día de les Corts Valencianes. Jorge Gil / Europa Press

La presidenta del Partido Popular de la Comunitat Valenciana (PPCV), Isabel Bonig, ha trasladado a la dirección nacional del partido que no se presentará a la reelección en el próximo congreso regional autonómico, según han informado este lunes fuentes del partido. El Partido Popular de la región ha convocado para este jueves una reunión de la Junta directiva autonómica, con el objetivo de trasladar la propuesta de convocatoria del congreso autonómico del PPCV.

Concluida la renovación provincial en el País Valencià, el PP ha convocado su congreso regional para "renovar y poner a punto" la estructura y estar "preparados para ganar las próximas elecciones en la comunidad autónoma y trabajar para que Pablo Casado llegue pronto a La Moncloa", según señala el partido en un comunicado.

La dirección nacional ha señalado en el mismo escrito que agradece a Bonig su trabajo, esfuerzo y dedicación, desde que en julio de 2015 se hizo cargo del partido en un "momento muy complicado", según admiten fuentes de la dirección del PP. Destacan que, en estos casi seis años, Bonig también ha destacado por su "importante trabajo de oposición" al Gobierno valenciano que encabeza el socialista Ximo Puig.

