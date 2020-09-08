Estás leyendo: El PP pide respetar la "presunción de inocencia" en la 'operación Kitchen' mientras arremete contra Podemos

La dirigente popular Ana Pastor ha aludido a su condición de diputada para no opinar sobre la investigación judicial que afecta a tres altos cargos de su partido. "Ni me he pronunciado nunca sobre ninguna investigación de los fiscales", ha dicho.

La diputada del PP, Ana Pastor durante su intervención en la Comisión para la Reconstrucción Social y Económica del Congreso. EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez
La recién nombrada vicesecretaria de Política Social del PP, Ana Pastor, ha pedido este martes que se respete la "presunción de inocencia" tras hacerse público el informe de la Fiscalía Anticorrupcion en el que se pide la imputación del exministro del Interior, Jorge Fernández Díaz, y de la ex secretaria general del PP, María Dolores de Cospedal, por delitos de prevaricación, descubrimiento y revelación de secretos y malversación de caudales públicos.

En una entrevista en 'La hora de la 1', Pastor ha asegurado que confía plenamente en la "independencia del poder judicial" y ha evitado valorar sobre lo que "pueda verse en los titulares". La dirigente popular ha aludido a su condición de diputada  para no opinar sobre la investigación judicial. "Ni me he pronunciado nunca sobre ninguna investigación de los fiscales", ha dicho.

Sin embargo, Pastor sí ha puesto el foco en la investigación que afecta a la financiación de Unidas Podemos, el "partido que forma parte del Gobierno", precisamente el día que la Fiscalía de Madrid ha descartado estudiar la mayoría de cuestiones denunciadas por el exabogado del partido José Manuel Calvente sobre sobresueldos y financiación irregular al considerarlas "rumores, sospechas o suspicacias" y solo aprecia "indicios racionales" de un posible delito en el contrato que Podemos suscribió con la empresa Neurona Consulting. 

Respecto a la renovación del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), la vicepresidenta tercera del Congreso ha asegurado que "el PP no puede llegar a acuerdos con quien quiere romper el orden constitucional", en referencia a Podemos. "Tenemos que ser todos muy prudentes en lo que decimos. Pero no cuando sale el informe de un fiscal, sino sobre todo lo que hace el poder judicial", ha zanjado.

