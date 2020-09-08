PP Kitchen El PP pide respetar la "presunción de inocencia" en la 'operación Kitchen' mientras arremete contra Podemos

La dirigente popular Ana Pastor ha aludido a su condición de diputada para no opinar sobre la investigación judicial que afecta a tres altos cargos de su partido. "Ni me he pronunciado nunca sobre ninguna investigación de los fiscales", ha dicho.