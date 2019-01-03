Público
PP y Vox Borja Sémper (PP): "Ningún acuerdo merece la pena con la exigencia de Vox"

El 'popular' ha afirmado en una entrevista que no es partidario de que el PP pacte con Vox porque esta formación "rompe los grandes consensos de estabilidad, pacto constitucional y concordia nacional".

Borja Sémper, portavoz del PP en el Parlamento Vasco.EFE

El portavoz del PP en el Parlamento Vasco, Borja Sémper, ha asegurado este jueves que "no merece la pena" llegar a ningún acuerdo con Vox para formar gobierno en Andalucía si este partido "exige" que, a cambio, se retire la dotación económica destinada a la lucha contra la violencia machista.

Tras remarcar que no se debe quitar "ni un céntimo" de esa partida presupuestaria, Sémper ha afirmado en una entrevista en Radio Euskadi que no es partidario de que el PP pacte con Vox porque esta formación "rompe los grandes consensos de estabilidad, pacto constitucional y concordia nacional".

"El PP debe buscar el entendimiento con otras formaciones con las que comparte esos principios y debe tener claro que debe alejarse de ese partido populista. Somos diferentes", ha dicho, aunque ha precisado que si finalmente se suma al pacto del PP y Cs para formar gobierno en Andalucía "bienvenido sea, pero sin condicionar".

Según ha asegurado, el PP "no puede aceptar, ni tolerar" que Vox utilice "el drama" de la violencia machista "para obtener algún tipo de rédito electoral" porque "hay cosas con las que no se puede jugar ni pueden estar sujetas al mercadeo populista".

