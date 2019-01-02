Vox ha avisado este miércoles de que no aceptará los acuerdos firmados, de cara a la configuración del nuevo Gobierno de Andalucía, entre PP y Ciudadanos (Cs) relativos a las leyes de género y ha instado a ambas formaciones a suscribir cualquier acuerdo sobre esa materia con PSOE y Podemos.
"Esos pactos que los suscriban con PSOE y Podemos. En política social todos siguen, con sumisión lanar, los mandamientos de la dictadura de género. ¿Dónde el cambio?", señaló el portavoz de Vox en el Parlamento andaluz, Francisco Serrano, en su cuenta en Twitter.
Asimismo, quiere dejar claro que Vox "no aceptará" los acuerdos firmados por PP y Cs para impulsar leyes de género en Andalucía.
Esos pactos que los suscriban con PSOE y PODEMOS.En política social todos siguen,con sumisión lanar,los mandamientos de la dictadura de género. Dónde el cambio?— Francisco Serrano (@FSerranoCastro) 2 de enero de 2019
Vox no aceptará los acuerdos firmados por PP y C's para impulsar leyes de género en Andalucía https://t.co/5QHMTXXEeT
En el documento firmado por PP-A y Cs sobre Medidas de desarrollo y prosperidad para un nuevo Gobierno en Andalucía, se incluye impulsar un gran acuerdo contra la violencia de género en Andalucía que "desarrolle en nuestra comunidad los avances logrados con la aprobación del Pacto de Estado contra la Violencia de Género y que implemente, con dotación presupuestaria suficiente, todas y cada una de las medidas previstas en la ley de julio de 2018 por la que se modifica la Ley de medidas de prevención y protección integral contra la violencia de género, a fin de acabar con esta lacra social".
